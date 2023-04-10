Mindy Kaling & Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo To Develop Series Adaptation Of ‘Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice For Murderers’ With Warner Bros TV

Warner Bros Television has acquired rights to Jesse Q. Sutanto’s latest novel Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers. Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films will develop the book for television with Mindy Kaling’s production company Kaling International, which is under an overall deal at WBTV.

The novel follows Vera Wong, a lonely widow living in San Francisco’s Chinatown who wakes up one morning to find a dead body on the floor of her struggling tea shop. No one is more curious than a suspicious Chinese mother with time on her hands, so Vera decides to start her own investigation.

Vera Wong was published March 14 by Berkley, an imprint of Penguin Random House, and HQ, an imprint of HarperCollins UK.

Sutanto grew up between Indonesia and Singapore, earning a master’s degree from Oxford University. She is the bestselling author of Dial for Aunties, which was optioned by Netflix to be adapted by Nahnatchka Khan and Chloe Yellin via the duo’s Netflix-based banner Fierce Baby Productions.

Sutanto has also written Well, That Was Unexpected and the upcoming novel I’m Not Done With You Yet. She is represented by UTA and Katelyn Detweiler of Jill Grinberg Literary Management.