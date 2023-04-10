Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Kim Kardashian To Slay In ‘American Horror Story’ Season 12 With Emma Roberts

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Mindy Kaling & Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo To Develop Series Adaptation Of ‘Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice For Murderers’ With Warner Bros TV

Vera Wong's Unsolicited Advice for Murderers, Jesse Q. Sutanto
Vera Wong's Unsolicited Advice for Murderers, Jesse Q. Sutanto

Warner Bros Television has acquired rights to Jesse Q. Sutanto’s latest novel Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers. Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films will develop the book for television with Mindy Kaling’s production company Kaling International, which is under an overall deal at WBTV.

The novel follows Vera Wong, a lonely widow living in San Francisco’s Chinatown who wakes up one morning to find a dead body on the floor of her struggling tea shop. No one is more curious than a suspicious Chinese mother with time on her hands, so Vera decides to start her own investigation.

Vera Wong was published March 14 by Berkley, an imprint of Penguin Random House, and HQ, an imprint of HarperCollins UK.

Sutanto grew up between Indonesia and Singapore, earning a master’s degree from Oxford University. She is the bestselling author of Dial for Aunties, which was optioned by Netflix to be adapted by Nahnatchka Khan and Chloe Yellin via the duo’s Netflix-based banner Fierce Baby Productions.

Sutanto has also written Well, That Was Unexpected and the upcoming novel I’m Not Done With You Yet. She is represented by UTA and Katelyn Detweiler of Jill Grinberg Literary Management.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad