Warner Bros Discovery Unveils 3 Price Tiers For New Max Streaming Service

Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled three tiers for its new Max service today. The pricing keeps Max in line with HBO Max, and at the top end of the entertainment streaming spectrum. A price hike several months ago by HBO Max made it the most expensive service among major streamers, and the new set of plans will keep it just ahead of Netflix’s most popular U.S. plan, which now costst $15.49 a month.

The top-end plan also gives Max 4K functionality and up to four concurrent log-ins, both increasingly popular options for discerning streaming consumers.

The plans are:

–Max Ad Light for $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. Two concurrent streams.

–Max Ad Free for $15.99 a month, or $149.99 a year. Two concurrent streams.

–Max Ultimate Ad Free for $19.99 a month, or $199.99 a year. Four concurrent streams.

Existing HBO Max subscribers will have access to Max at the same price, and will still have access to their current plan features for at least six months following Max launch. HBO Max subscriber profiles, setting, watch history, “continue watching,’ and ‘my list’ functions will also migrate so viewers can pick up streaming where they left off.

Max. which WBD is calling Max “the one to watch,” launches May 23. It will house HBO originals, Warner Bros. films, Max Originals, the DC universe, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, kids content, and Discovery content across food, home, reality, lifestyle and documentaries from HGTV, Food Network, Discovery Channel, TLC and ID. It will feature an average of more than 40 new titles and seasons every month.

“This new brand signals an important change from two narrower products HBO Max and Discovery+, to our broader content offering and consumer proposition. While each product offered something for some people, Max will have broad array of quality choices for everybody,” said JB Perette, CEO of WBD’s Global Streaming &. Games.

Perette also ticked off a list of changes to drive Max engagement, including a simpler user interface, a new content navigation menu, and a curation of top brands and genre hubs. Other enhancements for advertisers will help monetize the content. For most users, the HBO Max app will automatically update to the new Max app. Some may need to be prompted to download Max app.

Casey Bloys, CEO of HBO Max and Max content, called Max a wide-ranging mosaic of content that will be unmatched in the breadth, reach and excellence of its offering.”

As the company previously announced, Discovery+ will continue to operate as a standalone service and “will be unaffected by all these changes.” Perrette called Discovery+ a “profitable service” with a sizeable user base. It costs $4.99 with ads, and $6.99 ad light.