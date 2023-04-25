‘Surviving Earth’ Producer Loud Minds Hires Wall To Wall & Pioneer Productions Execs

EXCLUSIVE: Loud Minds, the indie behind NBC and Peacock’s upcoming Surviving Earth docuseries, has staffed up with execs from Wall to Wall and Pioneer Productions.

Walking with Dinosaurs creator Tim Haines’ outfit has signed Will Aslett as Head of Development for unscripted content and Emma Parkin as Development Executive, reporting to Aslett.

Aslett joins from WBD-owned Wall to Wall, where he most recently showran Netflix natural disaster series Earthstorm, which has similarities with Surviving Earth – the big-budget docuseries that is being co-produced with Universal Television Alternative Studio for NBC and Peacock. Past employers include Cineflix Media, Nutopia and the BBC.

Aslett is tasked with overseeing the indie’s cross-genre factual slate, with Parkin joining him from Pioneer Productions where she was most recently AP on an unannounced feature documentary. She has previously worked on the likes of Channel 5’s Dinosaurs with Stephen Fry and Netflix’s Our Living World.

Haines, who launched factual/drama indie Loud Minds in 2019, said the pair “make a formidable addition to our evolving business.”

“Will is a world class senior development executive and supremely skilled at helping to create and deliver the sort of epic, smart and engaging global factual content for which we are known,” he added. “Emma, meanwhile, brings a valuable scientific background, a brilliantly inquiring and creative mind, plus a talent for managing large scale international shoots.”

Loud Minds’ Surviving Earth series, which was revealed last year, tells the story of eight mass extinction moments throughout the Earth’s history.

Haines’ past credits include creating the BBC’s Walking with Dinosaurs, Walking with Beasts and ITV’s Primeval.