Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Big Brother’ UK Hosts Revealed

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Joe Biden Confirms 2024 Re-Election Bid; Jeffrey Katzenberg Among Team
Read the full story

‘Waco: The Aftermath’ Draws Strong Streaming Viewership For Showtime; ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Audience Continues To Grow

Waco: The Aftermath, Yellowjackets
Waco: The Aftermath, Yellowjackets Showtime

EXCLUSIVE: Waco: The Aftermath has proved to be a streaming win for Showtime.

The series, which premiered on April 16, has become the third most-streamed Showtime original debut to date, behind only Dexter: New Blood and Yellowjackets. With 1M viewers, Waco: The Aftermath has doubled its audience since opening weekend, according to Showtime.

Yellowjackets recently beat out Dexter: New Blood to become the most-streamed Showtime original debut ever with the premiere of Season 2, which was watched by nearly 2M people across platforms. Showtime doesn’t generally provide specific viewership numbers or break them down by platform.

Related Story

'The Night Agent' Notches 2.6B Minutes Viewed In Premiere Week As 7 Streamers Grace Nielsen Top 10 Lists

The Season 2 premiere episode of Yellowjackets has now nearly tripled that original audience, with 5.5M viewers. There has also been a 65% gain in streaming for the Season 1 premiere episode since the second installment debuted.

According to Showtime, the streaming viewership for Season 2 sees double-digit growth each week.

Season 1, which earned a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes and received seven Emmy nominations, averaged more than 5M weekly viewers across platforms, the highest for a freshman series on the network in almost six years, since Billions in early 2016. At the time, it was the second-most streamed series in Showtime history.

Waco: The Aftermath stars Michael Shannon and focuses on the fallout of the Waco disaster. The series also stars Alex Breaux, Shea Whigham, Annika Marks, and Gary Cole.

Yellowjackets stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette LewisChristina Ricci and Tawny Cypress. Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessell have also joined the second season as series regulars, along with Elijah Wood in a season long guest arc.  

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad