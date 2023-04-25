‘Waco: The Aftermath’ Draws Strong Streaming Viewership For Showtime; ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Audience Continues To Grow

EXCLUSIVE: Waco: The Aftermath has proved to be a streaming win for Showtime.

The series, which premiered on April 16, has become the third most-streamed Showtime original debut to date, behind only Dexter: New Blood and Yellowjackets. With 1M viewers, Waco: The Aftermath has doubled its audience since opening weekend, according to Showtime.

Yellowjackets recently beat out Dexter: New Blood to become the most-streamed Showtime original debut ever with the premiere of Season 2, which was watched by nearly 2M people across platforms. Showtime doesn’t generally provide specific viewership numbers or break them down by platform.

The Season 2 premiere episode of Yellowjackets has now nearly tripled that original audience, with 5.5M viewers. There has also been a 65% gain in streaming for the Season 1 premiere episode since the second installment debuted.

According to Showtime, the streaming viewership for Season 2 sees double-digit growth each week.

Season 1, which earned a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes and received seven Emmy nominations, averaged more than 5M weekly viewers across platforms, the highest for a freshman series on the network in almost six years, since Billions in early 2016. At the time, it was the second-most streamed series in Showtime history.

Waco: The Aftermath stars Michael Shannon and focuses on the fallout of the Waco disaster. The series also stars Alex Breaux, Shea Whigham, Annika Marks, and Gary Cole.

Yellowjackets stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress. Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessell have also joined the second season as series regulars, along with Elijah Wood in a season long guest arc.