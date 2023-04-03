Vice Sets Slate Of Docs At Tubi Including ‘The Cult Of Elon’

EXCLUSIVE: Vice Media has a new partner in the documentary space.

The youth-media company, which recently saw its CEO Nancy Dubuc exit amid sale plans, has struck a deal with Fox-owned Tubi for a new slate of original documentaries for the ad-supported streamer.

Vice News will produce eight documentaries for the service and is kicking off with The Cult of Elon, about Twitter owner Elon Musk.

The Cult of Elon will launch on April 24 and will follow the story of Musk and Tesla’s success, examining his path to becoming one of the most influential, and controversial, businessman by creating an immensely powerful cult of personality.

It is executive produced by Maral Usefi and Stacey Sommer. Jeb Banegas and Patrick Mannion serve as editors and Steve Bartus produces.

It will be followed by Vigilante, Inc., which will launch on May 6. This project will investigate the volatile world of online vigilantism, as told through a recent manhunt for an arsonist in Los Angeles – fueled by the crime and neighborhood watch app, Citizen.

Directed by Paula Neudorf, who also serves as producer, Vigilante, Inc. is executive produced by Matthew Skene and Gemma Jordan.

The remaining six docs will cover such topics as chatbot technology, mass shootings in the US, and ticket scalping, and will debut throughout this year.

Beverly Chase, VP of Current Programming at Vice News, will oversee the partnership with Tubi. Vice Distribution has worldwide rights to the slate of documentaries outside of the U.S.

“Vice has a longstanding reputation of award-winning investigative storytelling and we’re excited to expand Tubi Original Documentaries with their expertise,” said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer, Tubi. “These original documentaries will raise the curtain and spark conversation on stories that tap into today’s cultural zeitgeist, including ticket scalping, chatbots and the rise of online vigilantism.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Tubi to take a deep dive into some of today’s most timely and compelling issues with these eight brand-new documentaries,” added Morgan Hertzan, President of Global TV at Vice.

Subrata De, Vice News EVP said, “We are so looking forward to bringing our cinematic storytelling and fearless journalism to the Tubi audience.”