Verve Promotes Olivia Ghersen And Isaiah Williams To Agent

Verve has upped coordinators Olivia Ghersen and Isaiah Williams to Agents in the Television Literary and Motion Picture Literary teams, respectively.

The agency continued its long-running tradition of surprising staff with promotions by enlisting Ghersen and Williams to run the all-company meeting on Monday morning and, when the time came for their usual reporting section, the team heads – Felicia Prinz, Chris Noriega (TV Lit), Liz Parker, Parker Davis (MP Lit), and Melissa Darman who created and oversees the Agent Trainee program, ran through their accomplishments and professional highlights.

Ghersen previously worked at 20th Television and Mainstay Entertainment before joining Verve from Discovery Communications. She has worked on both the scripted and unscripted sides of television, but has always had an affinity towards comedy, starting when she cold-emailed producers at Saturday Night Live to ask for informational interviews. At Verve she focuses on comedy writers and multi-hyphenates, and in her spare time organizes stand-up comedy shows around Los Angeles.

Williams started in Verve mailroom and quickly landed on a desk before being promoted to coordinator in June of last year. Williams, while still in high school, founded in 2011 and sold in 2015 a private-label menswear business, The Williams Tie Company, and worked to design and lead the nation’s first entrepreneurial accelerator and business incubator for high schoolers at LightHouse Ohio.

“At Verve, we value people with an entrepreneurial spirit, a unique perspective, and a commitment to excellence. Olivia and Isaiah embody these qualities, and we are thrilled to see them promoted to Agents in our Television and Motion Picture Literary teams. We look forward to seeing their continued success and contributions to our company and clients,” Said the Verve Partnership of the promotions.

The promotions follow the agency’s expansion into Commercial Endorsements with the hire of Agent Max Nagler, the appointment of Founding Partner Bill Weinstein to C.E.O., the elevation of Liz Parker to Partner earlier this year, and the bolstering of the agencies Non-Fiction group with Partner Andy Stabile and Agent Lanie Ragsdale. The agency has also seen significant growth over the past few years, more than doubling in size, while remaining true to the client-first approach to representation, and an industry leader. Verve was the first agency to sit down with the WGA in 2019 and the first major agency to sign the Code of Conduct, and, later that same year, was the first representation company to increase assistant and mailroom pay in response to the #PayUpHollywood movement.