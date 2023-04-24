V Channels And Sandaled Kid Productions Partner On 10 Film Genre Slate

EXCLUSIVE: V Channels and Sandaled Kid Productions have formed a partnership to finance, produce and distribute a slate of ten micro-budget feature-length genre films.

Each of the projects will be from emerging international filmmakers. V Channels will fully finance, with Sandaled Kid overseeing production and handling the curation of the titles. Under the deal, the slate of films will be released on V Channel’s network of YouTube movie channels alongside outside distributors, including theatrical and streaming.

Production is currently underway on the first pic of the partnership, Washerwoman, directed by Bonnie Jean Tyer, starring Katie Lynn Stoddard, Tyer, Travis Cox, Loren Hayes, and Justin Hankinson. The film is produced by Tyer, Stoddard, Hankinson, and Craig Ouellette. Executive producers are James Cullen Bessack, Mario Niccola Messina, and Valentina Cau. The film follows an abandoned pregnant woman who is expecting soon, and to find a midwife, she’ll need to trespass in a deadly grieving mother’s forest.

Sandaled Kid Productions, founded in 2020 by James Cullen Bressack, has produced and directed features such as Darkness of Man, starring Jean Claude Van Damme, and Hot Seat, with Mel Gibson and Kevin Dillon. V Channels is a network of YouTube movie channels that streams films in five languages. Late last year, V Channels signed a deal with Rustic Pictures and XYZ Films to finance, produce, and distribute a slate of ten micro-budget features from a group of diverse filmmakers worldwide. V Channels are fully financing the ten features, with Rustic Films spearheading the curation and overseeing the production of the slate. XYZ Films is serving as Executive Producers.

“With this slate, we are looking to create fun microbudget horror films from interesting creators around the world,” said Bressack. “Bringing a platform and exposure to talented DIY filmmakers. I’m very passionate about this as I started my career at the age of 18 with my own microbudget horror film so it’s great to be able to give back with the type of opportunity that jump-started my career. Nic has created such a special situation for new filmmakers!”

V Channel’s CEO Niccolo Messina added: “I am very excited to partner with James on this slate of films. The concept is very simple, we are coming into this space to support emerging talent with visibility, funding, and mentorship from industry people, in this case, James and his team at Sandaled Kid Productions. This community is very important to me and we are looking forward to getting these projects out to audiences worldwide!”