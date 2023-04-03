UTA Alternative Agent Neil A. Cohen Moves To Paradigm

EXCLUSIVE: Neil A. Cohen, who was an agent in the non-scripted television department at UTA, is leaving and joining Paradigm. At Paradigm, he becomes an unscripted agent based out of its New York office.

It comes after Brett Hansen, who was a partner at UTA, joined Paradigm in September.

Cohen joined UTA in 2015 as a talent and packaging agent and reps nonfiction production companies, traditional and non-traditional talent, as well as producers and directors who specialize in documentary and nonfiction storytelling.

His clients included Hot Snakes Media, Intentional Content, Jigsaw Productions, Juma Entertainment, Megalomedia and Thinkfactory Media as well as filmmakers such as Erin Lee Carr, Matthew Galkin and Alex Gibney and Gov. John Kasich, Esther Perel and journalist Kara Swisher.

Before joining the agency, Cohen worked at A+E Networks for over 10 years including as SVP Talent & Production, having joined as VP Nonfiction & Alternative Programming in 2004.

He worked across series including Shipping Wars, Gene Simmons Family Jewels and Dog the Bounty Hunter.

“Neil’s depth of experience and extensive relationships in non-fiction television and documentary film make him an invaluable addition to our team,” said Paradigm managing partner Andrew Ruf. “This hire continues Paradigm’s steady growth across all media and furthers the expansion of exciting opportunities we can offer our clients.”