Usher On Interest Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show: “I’d Be A Fool To Say No”

Usher has a career that spans decades with several musical hits but has never headlined a Super Bowl halftime show.

The Grammy award-winning artist made an appearance at the NFL championship game back in 2011 to sing “OMG” in support of The Black Eyed Peas who headlined the show. In a recent interview, Usher was asked if he would be interested in taking the stage at the Super Bowl.

“I’d be a fool to say no,” he told Access Hollywood’s, Scott Evans. “If things line up the way we would all hope, one day that moment would happen. I’ve had the opportunity to graze the stage in support of ‘OMG’ and Will.i.am but that was one moment.”

Usher continued, “I think I have a catalog that obviously speaks for itself, so to be able to celebrate on that day, it’s obviously about football, but everybody really anticipates the performance. Seeing Michael Jackson perform and recently seeing Snoop [Dogg] and [Dr.] Dre … seeing so many incredible performances like Prince… it has always been kind of a bucket list.”

Evans then said that manifesting and putting the it out there could possibly have Usher on the stage at the Super Bowl.

Rihanna was the most recent headliner at the Super Bowl earlier this year. Back in 2022, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar took the stage during halftime. In 2021, it was The Weeknd who showed off his talent and in 2020 it was Shakira and Jennifer Lopez who graced the stage.