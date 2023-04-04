‘The Umbrella Academy’ & ‘Mindhunter’ Actor Cameron Britton Joins Buzzy Korean Thriller ‘Hope’

EXCLUSIVE: Cameron Britton is the latest name we can reveal to be attached to director Na Hong-Jin’s Korean thriller Hope.

The Umbrella Academy and Mindhunter actor joins a buzzy cast that includes Alicia Vikander, Michael Fassbender, Hoyeon and Taylor Russell.

Hope follows the residents of Hopo Port, where a mysterious discovery is made on the outskirts of the remote harbor town. Before long, the residents find themselves in a desperate fight for survival against something they have never encountered before.

Korean studio Plus M Entertainment recently inked a financing and distribution deal with Na and will produce the project with the filmmaker under his production banner Forged Films. Filming is due to begin later this year. UTA Independent Film Group and Plus M Entertainment are handling North America sales.

Britton is known for his role as Ed Kemper in Netflix and David Fincher’s crime series Mindhunter, for which he was Emmy nominated, as well as Hazel in Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, and he most recently had a supporting role in Sony’s Tom Hanks starrer A Man Called Otto.

Britton is represented by UTA, Venture Entertainment Partners and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.