Twitter Blue Tick Cull Starts Slowly As New York Times Loses Checkmark

Elon Musk’s had pledged to remove the blue ticks from all legacy accounts on April 1, but it appears few have met that fate.

As of this morning, few official or legacy accounts had lost ticks, although Musk did remove The New York Times’ tick after being alerted by a user that the paper had stated it will not pay for one.

Adding to the confusion this morning, older accounts are no longer distinguishable from new, paid-for blue tick accounts.

Musk has been warning those with legacy blue ticks – approved under the previous regime to people of note and thought leaders – would lose their status if they did not start paying $8 a month.

The process is likely to continue over the coming weeks, as the task is a huge one for Twitter’s staff, as the Washington Post recently reported. Removing blue ticks is a time intensive, manual process.

Since the paid-for scheme came in, many accounts with few followers have amplified their voices, while the response from many individuals and companies with legacy ticks have been less responsive.

If you click on an account’s blue tick today, a message reads: “This account is verified because it’s subscribed to or is a legacy verified account.”

Previously, this message distinguished between legacy accounts and paid-for ones.