‘Twilight’ Series In Early Development At Lionsgate TV

Twilight is getting the TV treatment.

A TV series based on the best-selling books by Stephanie Meyer is in early development at Lionsgate Television, Deadline confirms. Meyer is expected to be involved. There is no writer attached to the project yet, nor has Lionsgate sought out a potential buyer.

Twilight is a major component of Lionsgate’s IP. The films, which ended in 2012 with Breaking Dawn: Part 2, grossed more than $3.4B globally and launched the careers of its stars Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner.

The Twilight films recently moved from Netflix and now stream on NBCUniversal’s Peacock.

Lionsgate also owns The Hunger Games franchise, which it is continuing to expand this year with the release of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes in November.

The news of a Twilight series comes as another global phenomenon is being revived into a TV series over at Max. Warner Bros. Discovery recently announced a decade-long series version of Harry Potter with author J.K. Rowling executive producing. There will be a new cast and this series is billed as being a “faithful adaptation” of the books.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the news.