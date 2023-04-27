Tucker Carlson Speaks Out For The First Time Since Fox News Exit, Railing Against “The People In Charge” Of American Media

Two days after Tucker Carson was suddenly pink slipped by Fox News, the former cable host has broken his silence, coincidentally at the exact same time that his long-running FNC show would have aired.

“The thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are. They’re completely irrelevant,” he began in a video missive posted online just after 5 PM PT/8 PM ET Wednesday.

Lashing out at so-called “liars” and declaring “the iron law of the universe,” Carlson, who ironically just last week was the host of TV’s top-rated cable news show and among the most powerful people in television, postulated, “Our current orthodoxies won’t last. The people in charge know this, that’s why they’re hysterical and aggressive. They’ve given up persuasion. They’re resorting to force.”

He then offered, “Where can you still find Americans saying true things? There aren’t many places left, but there are some, and that’s enough. As long as you can hear the words, there is hope.”

“When honest people say what’s true calmly and without embarrassment, they become powerful,” Carlson went on to proclaim to his Twitter followers. :At the same the liars who try to silence them shrink. They become weaker. That is the iron law of the universe. True things prevail.”

Well, something will prevail eventually in the case of Carlson, one way or another.

Having recently retained Hollywood legal brawler Bryan Freedman for what could be a public battle with the Rupert Murdoch-owned Fox News, Carlson has been at the heart of false 2020 election claims and Fox’s very embarrassing dispute with Dominion Voting Systems. A series of texts and other internal correspondence from Carlson as well as other Fox hosts such as Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham proved crucial to Dominion’s scathing defamation case against Fox over Donald Trump’s insistence the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Now ousted from his Fox primetime perch, Carlson is facing another lawsuit from a former producer of his own show who has claimed that the ex-host, his now also fired executive producer and others on the show regularly allegedly engaged in sexist and antisemitic remarks, as well as other vile comments. Previously claiming she was coached and manipulated by Fox lawyers as to what she should say in the Dominion matter, and now suing for discrimination, Abby Grossberg has cited “abuse and harassment” at the cable newser

Combined, these lawsuits and the allegations that they contain are suspected to be the primary reasons for Carlson’s sudden firing on Monday. After a run of over a decade as a contributor and host, Carlson”s last show was on April 21 — when he had no idea the axe was about to come.

Of course, Carlson likely will have no shortage arenas in which to share his thoughts. Newsmax has been fairly transparent about its desire to give the right-wing host a new home, as has Glenn Beck. Or perhaps Daily Caller co-founder Carlson will emulate his Fox time slot predecessor Bill O’Reilly and try to carve out a lucrative online career for himself