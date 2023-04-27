MSNBC’s ‘All In With Chris Hayes’ Tops Time Slot Over Post-Tucker Carlson Replacement ‘Fox News Tonight’

MSNBC’s All In With Chris Hayes topped the 8 p.m. ET time slot on Wednesday night, a ratings win for a Fox News rival following the departure of Tucker Carlson.

Hayes’ show drew 1.38 million viewers, edging out Fox News Tonight with 1.33 million and CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360 with 643,000. In the 25-54 demo, All In had 167,000, compared to 139,000 for AC360 and 124,000 for Fox News Tonight.

Tucker Carlson Tonight had consistently dominated the time period and was the most viewed show in cable news last month. It averaged 3.25 million viewers in March.

After his exit on Monday, Fox News launched Fox News Tonight, designed to feature a rotating series of hosts until a permanent successor is named. Brian Kilmeade has been hosting this week. The audience has fallen off from the start of the week.

The top ratings for Hayes’ show may be due to audiences on the right going elsewhere. Newsmax has seen an audience uptick since Carlson left, with Eric Bolling’s show averaging 510,000 in the 8 p.m. ET slot.

Fox News still topped primetime in total viewers, drawing 1.49 million, compared to 1.34 million for MSNBC, 566,000 for CNN and 418,000 for Newsmax. MSNBC won the demo, averaging 153,000, compared to Fox News with 146,000, CNN with 125,000 and Newsmax at 44,000.

The top cable news show of the day was Fox News’ The Five, with 2.6 million viewers and 229,000 in the 25-54 demo.

On Wednesday, Carlson released a video — his first statement since exiting the network — just as Fox News Tonight was starting.

“The thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are. They’re completely irrelevant,” he said in his video missive.

The figures are from Nielsen via MSNBC.