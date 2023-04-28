Lawrence Jones Will Host ‘Fox News Tonight’ Next Week; Show Edges Win In Total Viewers On Thursday, MSNBC’s ‘All In With Chris Hayes’ Takes Demo

Lawrence Jones will host Fox News Tonight next week, the latest rotating host in the 8 PM ET time slot after the exit of Tucker Carlson.

Fox News Tonight has seen a viewership fall off this week compared to Carlson’s numbers. But Fox News Tonight won total viewers on Thursday, while MSNBC’s All In With Chris Hayes topped in the 25-54 demo.

Fox News drew 1.46 million viewers in the 8 p.m. slot, edging out MSNBC’s All In with 1.44 million. , 644,000 for CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360 drew 527,000, and Newsmax’s Eric Bolling The Balance garnered 456,000. The latter show has seen a ratings bump since Carlson’s departure.

In the 25-54 demo, All In with Chris Hayes averaged 144,000, compared to Fox News Tonight with 136,000, CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360 with 108,000 and Newsmax’s Eric Bolling with 49,000.

Fox News Tonight improved on its performance a bit from Wednesday night, when it averaged 1.33 million viewers while All In drew 1.38 million.