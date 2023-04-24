Brian Kilmeade To Host First Episode Of ‘Fox News Tonight’ Following Tucker Carlson’s Exit

Brian Kilmeade will host Fox News Tonight on Monday and is expected to address the exit of Tucker Carlson from the network.

Kilmeade, a host of Fox & Friends, is among a rotating group of hosts being planned for the 8 p.m. ET hour, with plans for a rotating series of personalities until a new occupant of the time slot is selected. Tucker Carlson Tonight ran in the time slot since 2017, replacing Bill O’Reilly after his departure.

Carlson’s exit was abrupt, as he had signed off his Friday show indicating to viewers that he would return on Monday.

“Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” Fox News said in a short statement late on Monday afternoon. “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

Rupert Murdoch, executive chairman of Fox Corp., and Lachlan Murdoch, CEO, were aware and involved in the decision, according to a source. Vanity Fair reported that Carlson was told on Monday morning by Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott that he was being taken off the air, while there has been a flood of speculation as to what ultimately led to the decision.

Last week, Fox agreed to pay $787.5 million to Dominion Voting Systems to settle claims that Fox hosts amplified false claims that the election software company was involved in rigging the 2020 presidential election.