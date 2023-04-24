Tucker Carlson & Don Lemon Exits Draw Strong Reactions From ‘The View’ Hosts, Sean Hannity, ‘The Daily Show’ & Many More

As the news that both Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon were out at their respective networks hit the front pages this morning, a slew of boldfaced names began to react, chiefly to Carlson’s departure.
Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy used it as an opportunity to plug his own network.
“For a while Fox News has been moving to become establishment media and Tucker Carlson’s removal is a big milestone in that effort. Millions of viewers who liked the old Fox News have made the switch to Newsmax and Tucker’s departure will only fuel that trend,” wrote Ruddy.
RELATED: Don Lemon Exits CNN; Host Says He’s Been Terminated By Network After 17 Years
Keith Obermann, who is no stranger to cable news and a multiple network guy himself, wrote, “I’d just like to congratulate @TuckerCarlson on getting fired from the middle @cnn and from the left @msnbc and from the fascist right @foxnews.”
The women at The View announced and applauded the Carlson’s departure before former CNN contributor Anna Navarro led the audience in a round of “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye.”
The Daily Show went at both hosts, quipping of the Carlson news, “This leaves a huge white power vacuum at Fox News,” and of the CNN anchor, “Don Lemon got fired doing what he loved: being wrong.”
Sean Hannity, while not mentioning Carlson’s exit, tweeted, “*LATER LEMON!*”
See all the reactions below.
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.