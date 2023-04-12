‘True Detective: Night Country’ Teaser: First Look At Jodie Foster & Kali Reis In HBO Crime Anthology’s Fourth Installment

We’re getting the first look at True Detective: Night Country, the fourth installment of HBO’s crime anthology series, starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis. The teaser was revealed today during Warner Bros. Discovery’s unveiling of the Max streaming service on the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles. Watch it above.

In Night Country, when the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, Isabella Star Lablanc, Aka Niviâna, Anna Lambe, and Joel D. Montgrand also star, along with Christopher Eccleston, and John Hawkes.

Issa López serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer and directs all episodes. Foster also executive produces along with Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, and Mark Ceryak for Pastel, Mari Jo Winkler, Chris Mundy, Alan Page Arriaga, Steve Golin, Richard Brown, Woody Harrelson, Matthew

McConaughey, Cary Joji Fukunaga and Nic Pizzolatto. Princess Daazhraii Johnson, Cathy Tagnak Rexford and Sam Breckman serve as producers.



