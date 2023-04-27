Paramount Sets First Animated ‘Transformers’ Movie; Voice Cast To Include Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson & More – CinemaCon

Paramount Animation, Hasbro and eOne are teaming on the first-ever animated Transformers movie, now titled Transformers One. Directed by Josh Cooley and executive produced by Steven Spielberg, the origins story’s key voice cast includes Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Jon Hamm and Laurence Fishburne. Release is scheduled for July 19, 2024.

The film will tell the story of how a young Optimus Prime (Hemsworth) and Megatron (Henry) went from being brothers-in-arms to sworn enemies. Johansson is voicing Elita, Key will be Bumblebee, Hamm is Sentinel Prime and Fishburne portrays Alpha Trion.

Ramsey Naito, President, Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation, made the announcement Thursday during Paramount’s slate presentation at CinemaCon. She said, “I’m so excited and proud to be working with Hasbro and eOne to bring the first animated Transformers movie to theaters for a never-before-told story. I’m honored to have such incredible talents come together to portray these well-known and much-loved characters in an origin story at the heart of the franchise.”

Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari wrote the script. Producers are Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto, Don Murphy, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian and Aaron Dem. Along with Spielberg, exec producers are Brian Goldner, Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer and Valerii An.

During the animation presentation, Seth Rogen also came on stage to debut an extended look at Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and the first look at the mutant nemeses including Hannibal Buress (Genghis Frog), Rose Byrne (Leatherhead), John Cena (Rocksteady), Jackie Chan (Splinter), Ice Cube (Superfly), Natasia Demetriou (Wingnut), Ayo Edebiri (April O’Neil), Giancarlo Esposito (Baxter Stockman), Post Malone (Ray Fillet), Seth Rogen (Bebop), Paul Rudd (Mondo Gecko) and Maya Rudolph (Cynthia Utrom). Paramount releases it on August 4.