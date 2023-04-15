Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Montana Legislature Passes Bill Banning TikTok Downloads, Awaits Governor Signature

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Topol Was A Secret Agent For Mossad, Family Claims

Topol
Topol in 'Fiddler on the Roof' Robbie Jack/Corbis via Getty Images

Israeli actor Tool was an international film star celebrated for roles including milkman Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof and Bond villain-turned-collaborator Milos Columbo in For Your Eyes Only.

Now, his family have said that, between acting gigs, he worked as a secret Mossad agent, living a secret double life of “adventure and courage.”

The actor died last month aged 87, and his family have spoken to Israeli newspaper Haaretz, saying Topol used his London home as a base from where he targeted embassies, airports and airlines of his country’s Arab enemies. 

Related Story

'Our Boys' Creator Hagai Levi Arrested Briefly At Israeli Protest

They told the paper that Topol’s extra-curricular activities once saw him bugging an Arab country’s embassy using the flat next door, and pretending to be a dental patient to cover for drilling noise.

His son Omer said: “I don’t know exactly what the appropriate definition is for the missions and duties he performed.

“But what is clear is that Dad was involved in secret missions on behalf of the Mossad.

“His status in those years was that of an international star, and he could go anywhere he wanted.

“He had the ability to deliver documents and take pictures without anyone questioning anything.

“But he was no James Bond or anything like that!”

During his long career, Topol appear in more than 30 films in Israel and the United States, including Gallileo (1975), Flash Gordon (1980), and For Your Eyes Only (1981).

He is best known for his portrayal of Tevye, the lead role in the stage musical Fiddler on the Roof and the 1971 film adaptation, performing this role more than 3,500 times from 1967 through 2009.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad