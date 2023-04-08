Skip to main content
On Easter Weekend, A New Film Documents What Makes Francis Different From Other Popes: "He Is Able To Ask Forgiveness"

Tony Winner Laura Benanti Reveals She Performed On Stage While Experiencing Miscarriage; Thanks Audience For Support

Laura Benanti
Laura Benanti Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Broadway and TV actress Laura Benanti has revealed she performed on stage earlier this week, despite her knowledge that she was experiencing a miscarriage.

The Tony Award winner wrote on Instagram that she had decided to go on stage in front of 2,000 people after she had recognised the symptoms the previous evening. 

And Benanti thanked everyone, including the audience on the night, for their support of her. She said she was publicising her situation, not to garner sympathy, but in the hope that it would help other people going through the same experience. 

Benanti has been nominated for five Tonys in all for her theater work, winning for Gypsy in 2008, as well as appearing in TV shows Nashville and Supergirl.

Recently, she appeared in HBO Max’s Gossip Girl (2021) reboot and in Netflix’s Worth (2020). She reprised her role  in the final season of the TV series Younger (2015) and starred opposite Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish in the comedy film Here Today (2021). 

At the time of her miscarriage, she was performing for 2,000 people on a Broadway-themed cruise, alongside actors Alan Cumming and Jeremy Jordan.

