Tony Gilroy, Brendan Hunt & Courtney A. Kemp Among Speakers For ScreenCraft Writers Summit

ScreenCraft, a writers’ community, is preparing for its annual Writers Summit and has set an A-list guest list.

Tony Gilroy, creator, writer, and executive producer of Disney+’s Andor, Brendan Hunt, co-creator, star and executive producer of Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso and Power creator, showrunner, writer, and producer Courtney A. Kemp are among the keynote speakers for the event.

They will be joined by Robert & Michelle King, co-creators and showrunners of The Good Fight and Evil, Cherry Chevapravatdumrong & Teresa Hsiao, co-creators, writers and producers of Lionsgate’s upcoming comedy feature Joy Ride, and Tracy McMillan, creator and executive producer of the Onyx Collective and Hulu series UnPrisoned.

The two-day virtual summit will run June 10-11 and will operate on a pay-what-you-can basis. All proceeds from this year’s summit will support non-profit organizations that include The Writers Guild Foundation and The Writers Lab. Sponsors include Final Draft and Coverfly.

Past speakers have included J.J. Abrams, Sofia Coppola, Jay Roach and Travon Free.

“ScreenCraft is gracious and honored for the opportunity to welcome these accomplished writers and filmmakers” says Tom Dever, the VP of Development for Industry Arts, ScreenCraft’s parent company. “It is inspiring to consistently see how passionate established creators are to share their wisdom and experience with newer writers trying to break in.”