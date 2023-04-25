CBS & Pluto TV Partner For Tony Awards Pre-Show

CBS and Pluto TV will partner to present The Tony Awards: Act One, a pre-show of live, exclusive content leading into the 76th Annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11.

Hosts and further details about the pre-show will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Tony Awards: Act One airs at 6:30-8 PM, ET/3:30-5 PM PT on Sunday, June 11. A first round of Tony Awards will be presented on the Pluto TV special.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Pluto TV to kick off this year’s Tony Awards celebration,” said Jack Sussman, executive vice president of specials, music, live events and alternative programming at CBS. “This cross-company partnership allows us to utilize the breadth of the Paramount Global family to bring the best of Broadway into homes of more viewers than ever before.”

Pluto is a free streaming television service that viewers can access on smart TVs, streaming devices, mobile apps, or online by going to Pluto TV and clicking on the “Pluto TV Celebrity” channel. No payment, registration or sign-in is required.

Immediately following the presentation on Pluto TV, the Tony Awards will air live from 8-11 PM ET/5-8 PM, PT on CBS, and and stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Ariana DeBose returns to host the awards show live from the United Palace in New York City’s Washington Heights.

Nominations for the 2023 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, May 2.