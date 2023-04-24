Lea Michele & Myles Frost To Announce Tony Award Nominees Next Week

Funny Girl star Lea Michele and Tony-winning MJ actor Myles Frost will announce the 76th Annual Tony Award nominations on Tuesday, May 2.

A selection of the nominations will be announced live on CBS Mornings at 8:30 a.m./ET from the Sofitel New York hotel. A complete list of the 2023 nominations will be available at the Tony Awards website at 9 a.m./ET Tuesday.

The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2022-2023 season is Thursday, April 27 for all Broadway productions which meet all eligibility requirements. (A Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window, starring Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan, opens April 27 and will be the final production eligible for award consideration).

The 76th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, will air live from United Palace Theatre, in New York City, on Sunday, June 11. Coverage begins on Paramount+ from 7 – 8 p.m. ET/4 – 5 p.m. PT, followed by the Awards presentation live 8 -1 p.m. ET/5 – 8 p.m.PT on CBS and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.