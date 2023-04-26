Toni Braxton Inks Production Deal With Lifetime & A+E Networks

EXCLUSIVE: Toni Braxton is extending her decade-long relationship with Lifetime and A+E. The Grammy-winning singer, actress, executive producer and entrepreneur has entered into a production deal, in which her Braxtoni Productions will oversee and executive produce multiple projects for the network. The production company will be headquartered at Lifetime’s LA offices.

Lifetime and Braxton have had a long history of collaboration with Braxton most recently executive producing the movie, A Christmas Spark featuring the on-screen reunion of Jane Seymour and Joe Lando and the two films under the Fallen Angels Murder Club banner which Braxton starred in and executive produced in 2022. Braxton previously starred in, and executive produced the Lifetime movies Faith Under Fire with EP TD Jakes (2018), Everyday is Christmas (2018), Twist of Faith (2013), and her Lifetime biopic, Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart (2016).

“We are thrilled to continue our long-standing relationship with Toni and continue to have her as part of the Lifetime family,” said Tanya Lopez, EVP Scripted Content, Lifetime & LMN. “We love partnering with her on storytelling, whether it be a heart-warming holiday romance or a gritty new project, Toni is an excellent producing partner, a wonderfully versatile actress, and our audiences have shown us just how much they love seeing her on our air.”

“Lifetime has been home to my film and TV projects for the past decade. My team and I are looking forward to continued success with the network as we bring projects to life for the audience that has so graciously welcome us into their homes over the years”, adds Braxton.

Braxton has sold 80 million albums, making her one of the highest-selling female artists in history. She has starred in and served as executive producer for multiple movies on Lifetime over the course of doing business for over ten years. She is a recipient of seven Grammy Awards, seven American Music Awards, and nine Billboard Music Awards.