Tom Wolfe Subject Of New Film Adapted From Michael Lewis Vanity Fair Article; Kino Lorber Pre-Buys U.S. Rights

EXCLUSIVE: The Right Stuff and The Bonfire of the Vanities scribe Tom Wolfe is the subject of new documentary Radical Wolfe, an adaptation of a 2015 Vanity Fair article by Moneyball and The Big Short author Michael Lewis who was a longtime personal friend of Wolfe.

Kino Lorber has acquired all North American distribution rights to Richard Dewey’s under-the-radar film, which is currently in post-production and set to be released theatrically later this year.

Talking heads include Michael Lewis, Jann Wenner, Gay Talese, Lynn Nesbit, Terry McDonell, Tom Junod, Christopher Buckley, Niall Ferguson, and Alexandra Wolfe.

From a beat reporter at the Washington Post, to an overnight sensation as the leader of the New Journalism movement, Wolfe is one of America’s most celebrated journalist-turned-novelists of the latter 20th Century. His books included The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test, The Right Stuff, The Bonfire Of The Vanities, and A Man in Full.

The deal for Radical Wolfe was negotiated by Kino Lorber Senior Vice President Wendy Lidell and Ben Schwartz and Dan Braun of Submarine. Executive producers are David Light and Nathan Epstein and co-producer is Andy Fortenbacher.

New York filmmaker Richard Dewey previously made Tribeca documentary Burden about the art world provocateur Chris Burden. The film was picked up by Magnolia. His student film, The Leisure Class, was adapted into a feature produced by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck as part of Project Greenlight. He also directed the short film Larry Bell: Artist, narrated by John McEnroe. His writing has appeared in The Economist, Bloomberg, BusinessWeek, Rolling Stone, Ralph Lauren Magazine, Whitewall and Modern Painters.

“Tom Wolfe has become an icon of American pop culture, an acid tongued electric wit with sartorial stylings to match, and his work has entertained millions of readers since he first arrived on the New York literary scene in the 1960s,” said Kino Lorber SVP Wendy Lidell. “With this rollicking, endlessly engaging portrait of Wolfe’s life and work, Rich Dewey has crafted a fascinating documentary that captures the man, the myth, and the white-suited legend. Radical Wolfe is sure to enchant Wolfe acolytes and newcomers alike.”

“I’m very excited to partner with Kino Lorber to share Radical Wolfe with Tom’s many fans around the world,” said director Dewey. “Tom Wolfe is undergoing a renaissance as a new generation of readers discovers not only his inimitable voice, but also his unique perspective on late 20th century American cultural and history that continues to resonate today.”