‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ Domestic Release Moves Up Two Days; CinemaCon Gets Second Trailer & 20-Minute Extended Footage

The wait just got a little shorter for audiences to see Tom Cruise back in action as Ethan Hunt with Paramount/Skydance’s highly-anticipated Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One now set for domestic release on July 12 rather than July 14. That puts it in step with the start of international rollout and is a move designed to take advantage of early summer play.

Paramount boss Brian Robbins made the announcement while closing out Par’s CinemaCon slate presentation, and then the audience got an epic treat with a look at a 20-minute extended sequence from the seventh installment in the franchise. Cruise was unfortunately a no-show.

In the second trailer, Henry Czerny’s Eugene Kittridge tells Cruise’s Ethan Hunt, “Ethan, this is a mission that is going to cost you dearly.” Rebecca Ferguson’s Ilsa says in a voiceover, “The world is changing, truth is vanishing, war is coming.” There’s shots of Ethan zipping through Italian streets in a Fiat. “Listen to me,” Kittridge says, “the world is coming after you.” Cruise in another scene being held by villainous henchmen, “If anything happens…I’ll go to any place to kill you.” There’s green smoke filling a luxe building lobby, Cruise doing the pic’s classic motorcycle cliff jump, and a train barreling off a cliff.

In “a little more Mission” – 20 minutes of the film, not the opening – Haley Atwell’s Grace, the possessor of a mysterious key she’s contracted to deliver, faces off in Rome with Italian police, gets away, meets up nearby with Ethan. There’s banter, and a multi-part car chase led by the villain played by Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Pom Klementieff. “You can’t blame a girl for trying to make a dishonest living,” demurs Grace. “You had no idea what you were stealing,” says Hunt. Rome is a star too as they shift cars to a tiny yellow Fiat Cinquecento that tumbles down the Spanish steps (shades of Battleship Potemkin here as they manage to avoid a baby buggy). All’s “fine” once they land, but then they’re being chased again, now by a phalanx of police and the baddies as they drive towards the Colosseum. And that’s where the footage stopped for us.

Christopher McQuarrie returns to direct and wrote the script. Returning cast members include Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby and Henry Czerny. Newcomers to the franchise include Hayley Atwell as Grace and Esai Morales as the new chapter’s bad guy. Also featuring are Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Frederick Schmidt, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma and Mark Gatiss.

The CinemaCon audience was the first to see Top Gun: Maverick last year as it all but blew the roof off of the Caesars Palace Colosseum. And as someone said to me the other day, Dead Reckoning may just act like a spiritual successor to that movie — in other words, it’s going to be huge.

Producers are Cruise and McQuarrie. Executive producers are David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger and Tommy Gormley.

CinemaCon, the annual convention of movie theater owners from around the world, runs through Thursday here in Las Vegas.