Tom Cruise, Joan Collins, Tom Jones Will Make Pre-Recorded King’s Coronation Concert Appearances

Tom Cruise, Tom Jones, and Joan Collins have been added to the plans for the May 7 King’s Coronation Concert,

The new additions will appear in pre-recorded sketches for the event. TV host Bear Grylls, “Strictly Come Dancing” professional Oti Mabuse, and Winnie the Pooh will also make appearances, the latter a potential call-back to the Paddington Bear star turn with Queen Elizabeth that was a memorable part of the Platinum Party at the Palace event in 2022.

The concert will be staged at Windsor Castle and will be broadcast on BBC TV and radio. About 20,000 attendees are expected.

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, a reunion of some members of Take That, classical acts Andrea Bocelli and singer Sir Bryn Terfel, Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, Steve Winwood, Nicole Scherzinger of The Pussycat Dolls, Chinese pianist Lang Lang, Nigerian singer-songwriter Tiwa Savage, DJ Pete Tong, and the teenage winner of “The Piano” TV talent show, Lucy. will perform.