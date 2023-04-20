Tobi de Graaff Joins Sky Studios; Chris Kattan ‘Angel City’ Casting; King Charles Doc Deals; Viaplay On Roku; Prime Video Sets ‘Dahaad’ Debut Date; ITV Coronation Plans — Global Briefs

Tobi De Graaff Joins Sky Studios

Veteran UK exec Tobi de Graaff is joining Sky Studios as Senior VP of Commercial. The former BBC Studios Director of Commissioning and Co-Production has most recently been running his own business, Beiboot Representation, but is now stepping into an international role focused on commercial and co-production partnerships, including Sky’s distribution relationship with Comcast cousin NBCUniversal Global Distribution. He’ll work closely with Sky Studios’ editorial and commissioning teams across Europe. He’ll also take charge of the international scripted team, which is currently headed by Jason Simms in the UK and LA-based SVP Rebecca Segal, accorifn to an internal note from Sky Studios COO Caroline Cooper seen by Deadline. Both Simms and Segal will report to de Graaf, who has also worked for ITV Studios, when he joins in July.

Chris Kattan Joins Indie LA Drama ‘Angel City’

Chris Kattan (Saturday Night Live) has signed on to star in Angel City, the debut feature from filmmaker Noel Braham. Kattan rounds out the cast with Dwight Hicks (The Millennial) and Helen Kim (Station 19). Principal photography is currently underway in LA. The feature film from Braham Entertainment is an adaption of Noel Braham’s Emmy-nominated short film Watchtower, which was inspired by a production assistant that he came to learn was living in a tent encampment while working to chase his dream of becoming an actor.

More ‘My King Charles’ Deals Ahead Of Coronation

Ahead of King Charles III’s coronation next month, a Blink Films doc about his life has secured more deals. My King Charles already has several international networks attached, and production finance broker and distributor Silverlining Rights has now added more pre-sales. RTS (Switzerland), TV2 (Hungary), TV2 (Slovenia), RTBF (Belgium), TVP (Poland), MBC (MENA region) and Nelonen (Finland) are the new partners, joining the likes of Channel Nine (Australia) RTL (Germany and the Netherlands) and Movistar+ (Spain). In the U.S., Paramount+ has the doc, which will be known there as King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone, and will be co-produced by Paramount Global’s See It Now Studios. Earlier this week, we revealed the U.S. version will launch on May 2. The film includes exclusive interviews from those who know the king personally, providing new revelations from across his life. Deadline picked My King Charles as a one of its docs to watch at Mip TV this week.

ITV Unveils Coronation Plans

ITV has unveiled its plans to cover next month’s Coronation of King Charles III. Hosted by Julie Etchingham and Prince Harry interviewer Tom Bradby, King Charles: The Coronation will air from 8.30 a.m. GMT to 3 p.m. GMT on Saturday 6 May, the day that Charles will be formally crowned King following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II eight months ago. ITV will have other presenters reporting from the key Coronation locations in London. The pubcaster will also feature a series of Coronation dispatches and specials from morning shows This Morning, Good Morning Britain (GMB) and Lorraine throughout the week leading up to the event. Both GMB and This Morning’s Coronation specials will be available via Britbox International in the U.S., Australia, South Africa and the Nordics. “ITV’s uninterrupted coverage on Coronation Day will capture every significant moment of an historically important event,” said Michael Jermey, Director of News and Current Affairs. The news comes a few days after the BBC revealed its Coronation plans, with the likes of Huw Edwards, Anita Rani and Clare Balding set to helm the Saturday proceedings, while the BBC will air the Coronation Concert the following day.

Prime Video India Sets ‘Dahaad’ Debut Date

Prime Vide India will launch crime drama Dahaad on May 12. The Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby co-production was the first India series to premiere at the Berlinale International FilM Festival in Germany earlier this year. The show stars Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah. Sinha, making her streaming series debut, plays a fierce female cop who strives to solve a gruesome murder case from a small town police station after a series of women are found mysteriously dead in public bathrooms.

Viaplay Launches On Roku

Nordic streamer Viaplay has extended its international distribution through a multi-year agreement to appear on Roku devices in the U.S., Canada and the UK through a subscription. News of distribution in the States first came in December, when a deal to add Viaplay to The Roku Channel’s Premium Subscription service was unveiled. Viaplay launched in the U.S. in February, offering thousands of hours of original and acquired shows for $5.99 a month. Viaplay’s Trom, Furia, Threesome and Exit are among its highest profile scripted originals.