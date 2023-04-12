TLC Will Test The Borders Of Romance In New Dating Series ‘Love & Translation’

TLC is getting ready to test whether love really is the universal language.

The network announced a new dating series Love & Translation during Warner Bros. Discovery’s unveiling of the newly combined Max streaming service.

The series will bring three three American men and 12 international women together on a remote paradise island for a chance at finding romance. And here’s the twist: none of the women speak English and none of the men speak other languages. Without being able to speak to one another and without the use of translators, the singles need to count on their senses to help develop their connection and determine the power of their chemistry and attraction.

Based on what they learn about each other, the men will take the women on dates and find out how love translates when the same language isn’t spoken – will they find true love or just a hot romance?

Love & Translation will premiere this winter on TLC.

The series is produced by Sharp Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television, for TLC.