Time 100 Honors Salma Hayek, Michael B. Jordan, Colin Farrell Among ‘Most Influential People’ In Annual Listing

Angela Bassett, Austin Butler, Doja Cat, and King Charles III are on the list.

Time’s “100 Most Influential People in the World” list was announced today. Each year, the media outlet honors 100 individuals that it perceives as holding sway, pairing the list with praiseful blurbs from contemporaries. The logrolling list contains comedians, sports stars, authors and other influential figures.

The list was first published in 1999. Nominations are secured from Time 100 alumni and the international writing staff. The final list is exclusively chosen by Time editors. There is also a commemorative gala held to celebrate the list winners.

Unlike the Time Person of the Year, which has selected Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin, and Nikita Khrushchev among its honorees, the Time 100 is far less controversial.

Among those on this year’s Time 100 list from entertainment:

Salma Hayek (tribute written by Penélope Cruz)

(tribute written by Penélope Cruz) Rian Johnson (tribute written by Jamie Lee Curtis)

(tribute written by Jamie Lee Curtis) Ali Wong (tribute written by Randall Park)

(tribute written by Randall Park) Neil Gaiman (tribute written by James McAvoy)

(tribute written by James McAvoy) Salman Rushdie (tribute written by Bono)

(tribute written by Bono) Colin Farrell (tribute written by Nicole Kidman)

(tribute written by Nicole Kidman) Michael B. Jordan (tribute written by Ryan Coogler)

(tribute written by Ryan Coogler) Drew Barrymore (tribute written by Jimmy Fallon)

(tribute written by Jimmy Fallon) Aubrey Plaza (tribute written by Amy Poehler)

(tribute written by Amy Poehler) Zoe Saldaña (tribute written by Mila Kunis)

(tribute written by Mila Kunis) Lea Michele (tribute written by Ryan Murphy)

(tribute written by Ryan Murphy) Jennifer Coolidge (tribute written by Mia Farrow)

(tribute written by Mia Farrow) Ke Huy Quan (tribute written by Tom Hiddleston)

(tribute written by Tom Hiddleston) Jerrod Carmichael (tribute by Tiffany Haddish)

For the full list of nominees, visit Time.com/Time100.