Tiger Woods Makes Masters Cut, Tied For Longest Streak In Tournament History

It was close, but five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods made the Masters cut Saturday for the 23rd consecutive time. That ties him with Fred Couples and Gary Player for the tournament’s longest streak.

Woods needed Justin Thomas or South Korea’s Sungjae Im to post a bogey (one stroke over par) to make the cut. Thomas had bogeys on each of the last two holes to finish four over par, climaxing his day with a missed 10-foot putt on the 18th hole. Im also bogeyed the 17th hole to finish 3 over par

Heavy rain marked the day at Augusta National Golf Club, The storm comes a day after two trees fell near the spectator area, causing the tournament to be suspended for the day

Woods has never missed making the cut at the Masters in his professional career.

“I’ve always loved this golf course, and I love playing this event,” Woods said. “Obviously I’ve missed a couple with some injuries, but I’ve always wanted to play here. I’ve loved it. I got a chance to play on the weekend. I wish I get a chance to play two more rounds.”

At age 47, and with several surgeries in the last few years, Woods has struggled at times to simply walk the course. He made his competitive return to golf after a 508-day layoff at the 2022 Masters and finished 47th.