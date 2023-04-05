Blumhouse & Sony’s Horror Pic ‘They Listen’ Adds Wyatt Lindner

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that Wyatt Lindner has been cast in Chris Weitz’s horror title They Listen.

He joins previously announced John Cho, Katherine Waterstone, Greg Hill, Riki Lindhome, Lukita Maxwell, Keith Carradine, Havana Rose Liu and Ben Youcef in the Depth of Field production.

Lindner grew up in Austin, where he booked his first commercial at age 4. He made the transition to theatrical projects at 10 when he began auditioning for television and feature films and booked several projects within a year. He landed his first role on the Apple TV+ anthology series Little America, produced by Kumail Nanjiani and inspired by true stories of immigrants in America. Shortly after, he booked the series Titans, where he can be seen playing the role of Young Gar (Ryan Potter) in an episode airing this month. They Listen reps his feature debut.

Lindner is currently filming the feature Dad’s Party, directed by Campion Murphy and starring Faith Ford and Armand Assante.

Jason Blum, Andrew Miano and Weitz are producers on the They Listen, which will hit theaters on August 23. Bea Sequeira, Dan Balgoyen, Britta Rowings and Paul Davis are executive producers.

Lindner is repped by Coast to Coast Talent Group.