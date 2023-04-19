‘The White Lotus’: Natasha Rothwell To Return As Belinda In Season 3 Of HBO Series

Another memorable character from Season 1 of HBO’s The White Lotus is making a return. Natasha Rothwell will reprise her Emmy-nominated role as Belinda Lindsey, who was the spa manager of the Hawaiian White Lotus resort in Season 1, in the upcoming third installment of Mike White’s anthology series, Deadline has confirmed.

In the Italy-set Season 2, White brought back Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya who befriended Belinda in Season 1 but ultimately let her down, reneging on her offer to bankroll a new wellness venture for her.

There has been speculation about which character(s) may return next; Season 1’s Connie Britton told Deadline last year that she has had conversations with White, and the “intention” is for her to appear in Season 3.

There is little information about the upcoming installment beyond what series’ creator, writer, director and executive White said following the Season 2 finale.

“The first season we highlighted money and then the second season is sex and I think the third season, it would be maybe a kind of satirical and funny look at death in Eastern religion and spirituality — it feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus,” he said.

As usual, the third season will feature primarily a new cast of characters, a mix of guests and employees at the Thailand White Lotus resort.

Variety first reported Rothwell’s return.