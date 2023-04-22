‘The Wheel Of Time’ Adds To Season 2 Cast: Chiad & Bain Among 4 New Recurring Characters

Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time has cast Danish model-actress Maja Simonsen, Icelandic actress and former Olympic swimmer Ragga Ragnars, Irish actor Jay Duffy and New Zealand singer, actress and comedian Rima Te Wiata in recurring roles for the hit fantasy drama’s upcoming second season. The announcement was made during today’s virtual panel at JordanCon.

The four will play familiar characters from Robert Jordan’s best-selling novels the series is based on.

Simonsen and Ragnars will portray Chiad and Bain, respectively. Chiad is a Maiden of the Spear of the Stones River sept of the Goshien Aiel who is bonded as a first-sister to Bain.Duffy will play Dain Bornhald, a high-ranking officer of the Children of the Light, while Wiata plays Sheriam Bayanar, an influential Aes Sedai of the Blue Ajah.

The Wheel of Time was adapted for television by executive producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins. Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Red Eagle Entertainment, Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures, Darren Lemke, and Marigo Kehoe also serve as executive producers. Series star Rosamund Pike serves as Producer and Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson as consulting producers. The Wheel of Time is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.