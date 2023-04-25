The Webby Awards: SZA, Obama, Lizzo, ‘Stranger Things’ & ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Among Winners

The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences (IADAS) announced the winners of the 27th Annual Webby Awards.

Winners of the award included SZA as Artist of the Year, Tracee Ellis Ross with a Special Achievement Award and Sharon Horgan as Best Actress. Barack Obama, Lizzo, Doja Cat, Blackpink, Hugh Jackman, Jimmy Kimmel, Hoda Kotb, Christina Aguilera, Trixie Mattel, Serena Williams, the cast of Stranger Things and the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever were also among the award recipients.

Other winners included companies, content and campaigns from Apple TV, ESPN’s 30 for 30 Podcast, Disney’s TikTok and Spotify’s Wrapped.

“This year’s Webby Winners speak to the incredible potential of the Internet and the people who shape it,” Claire Graves, president of The Webby Awards, said in a statement. “They have set the benchmark for excellence in their respective category and are an inspiration for us all to continue striving towards a more connected and creative digital world.”

Roy Wood Jr. will host the Webby Awards ceremony set to take place on Monday, May 15 at the Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

Special Achievement Winners

Webby Lifetime Achievement Award: Shigetaka Kurita, the creator of the emoji, for his significant contribution to the worldwide cultural zeitgeist and impact on the way we communicate.

Webby Breakout of The Year Award: ChatGPT, the game-changing, generative AI writing tool that created a digital phenomenon that’s changing the way we work and create.

Webby Artist of The Year: SZA for the instant classic SOS, the true intention and consideration she injects into her work, and for her ingenious use of the Internet to share unique, brilliantly honest art.

Webby Special Achievement Award: Tracee Ellis Ross for her ingenious use of the Internet to share multidimensional stories of belonging, increase Black representation in the beauty industry, and serve as a constant, positive force.

Webby Podcast of The Year: SmartLess, honoring Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett for bringing nostalgia and laughter to listeners on their podcast SmartLess.

Webby Best Actress: Sharon Horgan for capturing the Internet’s attention with her acclaimed Apple TV+ show Bad Sisters, which she created, executive produced and stars in, as well as for her incredible career in comedy as a voice of radical self-awareness and razor-sharp wit.

Webby Special Achievement Award: Tobe Nwigwe for his innovative use of the Internet to create art that is imaginative and poignant as seen in his album moMINTS and his role as ‘Nick’ in the Netflix series Mo.

Webby Special Achievement Award: Under the Desk News for making the news accessible and understandable to young people through their candid, hard-hitting and synoptic reporting, all done in bite-sized pieces on Tik Tok.

2023 Winner Highlights

• Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4 won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle, Branded Entertainment (Video)

• The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – “America’s Door Problem” won the Webby Award for Comedy, General Video (Video)

• Recess Therapy’s “It’s Corn” won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Video Remixes/Mashups, General Video (Video)

• Trixie Mattel Transforms Into Dr. Manhattan won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle, General Video (Video)

• Christina Aguilera – Beautiful (2022 Version) won the Webby Award for Music Video, General Video (Video)

• Discord won the Webby Award for Community, General Websites and Mobile Sites, (Websites and Mobile Sites)

• Spotify’s 2022 Wrapped won the Webby Award for Best Mobile Visual Design – Aesthetic, Mobile Specific Features & Design (Websites and Mobile Sites)

• Google Store won the Webby Award for Best Mobile User Experience, Mobile Specific Features & Design (Websites and Mobile Sites)

• Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez won the Webby Award for Fashion & Beauty, General Social (Social)

• Doja Cat x Taco Bell: A “Contractual” Partnership won the Webby Award for Best Influencer or Creator Endorsement, Features (Social)

• My BTS Story won the Webby Award for Best Community Engagement, Features (Social)

• LIZZO’S BIG GIRLS | Womxn’s History Month | Animated Social Video won the Webby Award for Arts & Entertainment, Social Video (Social)

• Disney’s TikTok won the Webby Award for Entertainment, General Social (Social)

• HBO Max’s “Negroni Sbagliato” won the Webby Award for Best Use of Video, Features (Social)

• PinkVenomChallenge – YouTube Shorts x BLACKPINK won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Partnership or Collaboration, Features (Social)

• Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever won the Webby Award for TV, Film & Entertainment, Social Content Series (Social)

• Pod Save America: Obama’s Advice For Democrats won the Webby Award for Featured Guest, Individual Episodes (Podcasts)

• ESPN’s 30 for 30 Podcasts won the Webby Award for Sports, General Series (Podcasts)

• FIFA 23 x TED LASSO won the Webby Award for In-Game Integration, Individual (Advertising, Media & PR)

• Netflix Stranger Things Global Rift Takeover won the Webby Award for Experience Marketing, Individual (Advertising, Media & PR)

• The Coors Light featuring Patrick Mahomes won the Webby Award for Best Partnership or Collaboration, Advertising Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)

• Steak-umm Beef Sheets featuring Jimmy Kimmel won the Webby Award for Digital Campaign, Advertising Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)

• The Apple TV app won the Webby Award for Best Streaming or OTT Service, App Features (Apps, dApps and Software)

• Never Done Evolving featuring Serena Williams won the Webby Award for Technical Achievement, Virtual Video Features (Metaverse, Immersive & Virtual)

For the complete list of winners check the website here.

Webby Winners are selected by the IADAS. Members include Questlove, DJ and Producer; Tan France, Fashion Designer, Television Personality & Author; Natalie Guzman, Co-President & CMO, Savage X Fenty; Werner Vogels CTO, Amazon; Roxanne Gay, Host, The Roxanne Gay Agenda; Quinta Brunson, Writer, Director and Actor; Ziwe Fumudoh, Comedian and Writer; Reshma Saujani, Founder, Girls Who Code; LeVar Burton, Actor, Podcaster and TV Host; Takashi Murakami, Artist; Samantha Bee, Comedian; and Tracy Chou, Founder & CEO, Block Party.