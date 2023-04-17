‘The Traitors’: Canada’s Crave Buys U.S., UK & Australian Versions In Major Finished Tape Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Canada’s Crave has swooped for the U.S., UK and Australian versions of The Traitors while the smash Dutch format is set to made in six more territories, bringing the overall total to 20.

Crave owner Bell Media has taken the unprecedented step of buying all three versions of a trio of The Traitors’ biggest productions, as Mip TV kicks off in Cannes.

Studio Lambert produces the U.S. and UK versions from a Scottish castle and Endemol Shine Australia is behind the show Down Under. They are helmed by Alan Cumming, Claudia Winkleman and Rodger Corser respectively and the three have been renewed by Peacock, the BBC and Network 10 for second seasons. They differ in certain ways, with the U.S. version being the only one that includes some celebrities. Peacock has bought the UK and Australian versions and the BBC has bought the U.S. version.

In The Traitors, which has led to something of a formats revival, contestants are divided into ‘faithfuls’ and ‘traitors’, with the former trying to sniff out the latter while they all compete in challenges and build up prize money. ‘Faithfuls’ are subsequently ‘murdered’ by ‘traitors’ each night following a showdown, while one contestant is also banished after being voted off.

Six local deals

Separately, distributor All3Media International has struck six local adaptation deals that bring the number of Traitors productions to 20 globally since the original launched in The Netherlands two years ago.

Networks in Israel, Portugal, Greece, Hungary, Sweden and one unannounced territory have greenlit local versions. Keshet has commissioned the Israeli Traitors and Fremantle Abot Hameiri is producing. SIC is Portuguese buyer, RTL commissioned in Hungary and ANT1 ordered in Greece.

The show from All3Media-owned IDTV has taken the formats world by storm and All3 will be looking to strike further deals at Mip TV. A Traitors masterclass takes place tomorrow in Cannes.

“The global response to The Traitors – from broadcasters, viewers and critics – has been incredible, and we’re delighted to see the finished tape versions travelling so well,” said All3 Senior Vice President, North America, Jennifer Askin of the Canadian finished tape sales.

Askin’s All3 colleague Nick Smith described the 20 local adaptations as a “milestone,” adding: “IDTV’s highly adaptable format has not only notched up an impressive number of international versions in just two years, it has also succeeded in truly capturing the public’s attention wherever it airs.”