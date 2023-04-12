‘The Sympathizer’ Teaser Features EP Robert Downey Jr. Playing Four Characters In HBO Limited Series

HBO has released the official teaser trailer and a new photo for the original limited series The Sympathizer, which will premiere in 2024. They provide a glimpse at the four characters played by Robert Downey Jr. who executive produces the series alongside co-showrunners Park Chan-wook and Don McKellar. The footage, which introduces the cast led by Hoa Xuande, Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Ky Duyen, and Sandra Oh, was shown today during Warner Bros. Discovery’s unveiling of the Max streaming service.

Based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, The Sympathizer is an espionage thriller and cross-culture satire about the struggles of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War and his resulting exile in the United States.

Co-showrunner, executive producer, writer Park Chan-wook also directed Episodes 1-3, co-showrunner and writer Don McKellar also executive produces alongside A24, Downey Jr., Susan Downey and Amanda Burrell for Team Downey, Kim Ly, Niv Fichman for Rhombus Media, Ron Schmidt, book’s author

Viet Thanh Nguyen, and Jisun Back for Moho Film. The Sympathizer is a co-production between HBO, A24, and Rhombus Media.

Here is the teaser trailer: