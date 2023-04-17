‘The Rookie’ Renewed For Season 6 By ABC

As expected, ABC has renewed The Rookie for its sixth season.

The series will reach its 100th episode next season. The Nathan Fillion drama is in the Top 5 of ABC’s most viewed scripted series and a great utility player. It ranks No. 1 in new its Tuesday 8 p.m. time period this season among Adults 18-49 (tie).

Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio and international distributor of The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature. ABC Signature is a part of Disney Television Studios.

The season 5 finale of The Rookie airs May 2.

As Deadline reported last month, ABC is taking longer than usual on most of its renewals. It’s been using the time to evaluate a number of the current series against the pilots for the limited slots available. In addition, all of the broadcast nets’ programming budgets are tightening up amid sliding linear ratings, while the threat of a writers strike looms large.

That said, ABC has already renewed Grey’s Anatomy and Abbott Elementary. Still up in the air is The Rookie spinoff The Rookie: Feds as well as as Station 19, but talks look promising. The Conners is going through its annual pre-renewal ritual because the actor deals have to be renegotiated.

The forecast looks gloomy, however, for new seasons of Big Sky, Home Economics and Alaska Daily.