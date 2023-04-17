Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Future Of TV’ Public-Private Initiative Unveiled By FCC Chief Jessica Rosenworcel At NAB Show

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

WGA Members Vote Overwhelmingly To Authorize A Strike Against Studios; Talks Resuming Today
Read the full story

‘The Rookie’ Renewed For Season 6 By ABC

The Rookie
ABC/Raymond Liu

As expected, ABC has renewed The Rookie for its sixth season. 

The series will reach its 100th episode next season. The Nathan Fillion drama is in the Top 5 of ABC’s most viewed scripted series and a great utility player. It ranks No. 1 in new its Tuesday 8 p.m. time period this season among Adults 18-49 (tie).

Related Story

We’ll Be Back: Photo Gallery Of TV Series Renewed In 2023

Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio and international distributor of The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature. ABC Signature is a part of Disney Television Studios.

The season 5 finale of The Rookie airs May 2.

As Deadline reported last month, ABC is taking longer than usual on most of its renewals. It’s been using the time to evaluate a number of the current series against the pilots for the limited slots available. In addition, all of the broadcast nets’ programming budgets are tightening up amid sliding linear ratings, while the threat of a writers strike looms large.

That said, ABC has already renewed Grey’s Anatomy and Abbott Elementary. Still up in the air is The Rookie spinoff The Rookie: Feds as well as as Station 19, but talks look promising. The Conners is going through its annual pre-renewal ritual because the actor deals have to be renegotiated.

The forecast looks gloomy, however, for new seasons of Big Sky, Home Economics and Alaska Daily.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad