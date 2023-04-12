‘The Regime’: HBO Unveils Teaser, New Title For Limited Series Starring Kate Winslet

HBO has dropped the official teaser for limited series The Regime (fka The Palace), starring Oscar winner Kate Winslet. It was released today during Warner Bros. Discovery’s unveiling of the Max streaming service in Los Angeles. Watch the teaser above.

Directed by Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs and written by Will Tracy, The Regime tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of a modern European regime as it begins to unravel.

In addition to Winslet, Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton and Hugh Grant star, along with newly announced cast members Danny Webb, David Bamber, Henry

Goodman, Stanley Townsend, Louie Mynett, Rory Keenan, Karl Markovics, and

Pippa Haywood.

Will Tracy serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner. Executive producers are Winslet, Frears, Frank Rich, and Tracey Seaward. Hobbs serves as co-executive producer and writers are Seth Reiss, Juli Weiner, Jen Spyra, Gary Shteyngart, and Sarah DeLappe.