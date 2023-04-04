‘The Really Loud House’ Renewed For Season 2 By Nickelodeon; Halloween Movie Based On Series Gets Greenlight With Season 1 Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Get ready for more Loud House. Nickelodeon has ordered a second season of hit live-action series The Really Loud House and has given a green light to A Really Haunted Loud House, an original feature-length Halloween movie based on the series, starring the Season 1 cast. The movie is set to premiere this fall on Nickelodeon and Paramount+.

A Really Haunted Loud House will follow Lincoln Loud and his best friend Clyde as they decide between trick or treating and the signature Loud family Spooktacular or attending a party hosted by Xander, the cool new kid at school.

Season one cast reprising their roles in the movie include Wolfgang Schaeffer, as Lincoln Loud; Brian Stepanek, as Lynn Loud Sr.; Jolie Jenkins, as Rita Loud; Eva Carlton, as Leni Loud; Sophia Woodward, as Luna Loud; Catherine Bradley, as Luan Loud; Annaka Fourneret, as Lynn Loud; Aubin Bradley, as Lucy Loud; Ella Allan, as Lola Loud; Mia Allan, as Lana Loud; Lexi Janicek, as Lisa Loud; Lexi DiBenedetto, as Lori Loud; and August Michael Peterson, as Lily Loud. Jahzir Bruno plays Lincoln’s best friend, Clyde McBride.

The Really Loud House, based on the Emmy-winning animated series, ranked as the top kids’ live action show on cable among Kids 6-11 during its first season, which debuted in November. Season two will feature even more hilarious adventures in the town of Royal Woods as Lincoln Loud continues to navigate the chaos of living in a family with ten sisters, with his best friend Clyde McBride. Nickelodeon has ordered 20 episodes for season two, double the season one order.

A Really Haunted Loud House is directed by Jonathan Judge (The Really Loud House, Life in Pieces, All That) and written by Tony Gama-Lobo & Rebecca May (The Casagrandes Movie, Rise of the TMNT), with revisions by Tim Hobert (The Middle, Scrubs, Community).

The Really Loud House series is executive produced by Hobert, who is also showrunner. Judge and Michael Rubiner (The Loud House) serve as executive producers on both projects. Production for Nickelodeon Studios is overseen by Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. Brittany Cope serves as Nickelodeon’s Executive in Charge of Production for the franchise.

The Loud House animated series, which is heading into its seventh season, debuted on Nickelodeon in May 2016. It centers on 12-year-old Lincoln Loud and his ten sisters as he gives an inside look at what it takes to survive the chaos of a huge family. As one of the longest-running animated series on Nickelodeon with 176 episodes, the property has also been translated into: a comic book series, which continues to roll out new stories; chapter books; a digital album; and a podcast, Listen Out Loud. The animated series is executive produced by Michael Rubiner. Kyle Marshall serves as co-executive producer and Ashley Kliment-Baker is art director.