‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Star Brandi Glanville Says She Feels “Set Up” In Incident Involving Caroline Manzo That Led To Early Exit From Show

Brandi Glanville is opening up about the incident with Caroline Manzo during the filming of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4 that saw both stars depart the show early.

Things got out of hand in Marrakech as the reality stars filmed the fourth season of the Peacock show. The streamer confirmed they launched an investigation after the incident back in February with the following statement: “The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously. In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action.”

After many rumors around the situation, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum is now breaking her silence starting off by clarifying that she is “not suing ANYONE, not Peacock or anyone else for that matter.”

However, Glanville went on to further explain that she felt set up and gave her account of the events that led to her early departure from the show.

“I can speak on anything I want to speak on-it was at the end of an 18-hour [work] day at our belly dancing party & I’d like to see footage on it beforehand as both myself & Caroline were very intoxicated,” Glanville tweeted.

In a second tweet, Glanville added, “I’m f***ing sick of this narrative. I was hired for a 2nd season of girls trip cuz they LOVED what I did on 1st season I was told to bring the party just like before & that’s exactly what I did & I was punished for it. It feels like a fucking set up. It’s BS & Caroline was fine.”

The Traitors U.S. Season 1 alum ended by tweeting, “Those are my statements. Yes, I’m pissed off. Yes, this is been life f***ing ruining and I’m not gonna be responding to anyone commenting.”

Other cast members that star in The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4 include Camille Grammer Meyer, Vicki Gunvalson, Eva Marcille, Alex McCord, Phaedra Parks and Gretchen Rossi.