‘The Real Housewives Of Miami’ Stars Alexia Nepola & Marysol Patton Launch ‘Ay Por Favor’ Podcast In Spanglish

Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton have a chemistry that is unmatched and that viewers are fascinated by since The Real Housewives of Miami made its debut in 2011. The reality TV personalities have landed a new podcast called Ay Por Favor (“Oh, please”) that is set to drop starting April 18.

“Get ready because we are bringing the heat from hot topics, celeb gossip and more,” Patton is heard in the trailer for the podcast. “I’m so excited to bring our personal phone gossip that we’ve been doing for 23 years.”

Nepola added, “Yes, we’ve been chismeando for 23 years and it’s so much fun and we hope that you guys are tuning in with us and are ready to laugh.”

Spanglish is going to be part of the podcast with Nepola saying, “this is who we are and this is what we do.”

“By the end of you listening and tuning in with us, you’ll be able to say, Ay, por favor!” they both said in unison.

Ay Por Favor is a phrase both Nepola and Patton drop on RHOM when they don’t agree with their fellow housewives. With both stars being from Cuba, mixing Spanish and English while speaking comes naturally and will give differentiate them from other podcasts out there now.

Nepola and Patton have the gift of gab and now join the podcast world like The Real Housewives of Potomac stars Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant who host Reasonably Shady.

The dynamic duo are fan favorites and recently starred in the Peacock spinoff The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3 where they traveled to Thailand with fellow housewives from other franchises.

Ay Por Favor is part of the My Cultura Podcast Network and iHeartMedia.