‘The People’s Court’ Judge Marilyn Milian Launching New Legal Show With Allen Media Group

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group has lined up another judge for its already robust roster of legal shows. It is launching Justice for the People with Judge Milian.

The new court series starring Judge Marilyn Milian of The People’s Court is a daily one-hour strip for fall 2023, available to broadcast television stations nationwide.

Milian just completed her 22nd season of The People’s Court, making her the longest-presiding judge of this iconic courtroom series. During Milian’s 22 seasons as host and judge, The People’s Court was nominated 15 times for a Daytime Emmy, and won 4 times.

In February, it was revealed that The People’s Court is ending its run after 26 seasons. The original series ran from 1981-93 with Judge Joseph Wapner. The current show was revived in 1997.

Milian, who earned her law degree from Georgetown Law School, replaced Jerry Sheindlin as judge of The People’s Court in 2001.

Allen Media Group now owns, produces, and distributes nine of the eleven U.S. television court series currently in production. Three brand-new court series will debut this fall — Equal Justice with Judge Eboni K. Williams, Mathis Court with Judge Mathis, and Judge Milian.

“I am extremely proud and excited to work with Byron Allen and Allen Media Group to bring Justice for the People with Judge Milian to television while helping to enhance legal news coverage for local stations this fall,” said Milian in a statement. “Byron’s tireless commitment and vision is unwavering and unmatched. I am absolutely certain that working together, we will make the courtroom genre stronger than it’s ever been before.”



