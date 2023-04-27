‘The Office’ Alum Rainn Wilson Shares Idea For A Return To Office Pandemic Episode

The Office continues to be a popular show with viewers finding it on streaming years after the sitcom ended its nine-season run on NBC.

Rainn Wilson, who played Dwight Schrute on the U.S. version of the Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant-created comedy, recently shared an idea on how his character could get his co-workers back to the office in a pandemic-set episode.

“I think it would be: He gets the call from corporate to get everyone back in the office and everyone is resistant,” the actor said during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. “So, one at a time, Dwight has to kidnap every Office cast member and bring them into Dunder Mifflin in some kind of obscure and somewhat inappropriate way.”

Wilson also said that “it would’ve been so much fun to film The Office during the pandemic.”

“If we had pandemic episodes, that would’ve been amazing,” he added. “The Office writers were so great — they would’ve been able to spin that in some beautiful ways.”

Wilson also told Barrymore that The Office was on the verge of getting “canceled so many times when we first started” but it eventually became a “big hit.”

“And then we slowly, slowly dwindled in the last several seasons because not many people were watching us,” Wilson continued. “And then it went away. And then like, 2015,16, 17… no one was thinking or talking about The Office. Then all of a sudden the advent of streaming, and now it’s on Peacock and then Covid… it’s insane. You are so lucky to be on any TV show and then one that lasts you’re double lucky and then one that is loved — I’m really the luckiest man alive.”

Watch Wilson on The Drew Barrymore Show below.