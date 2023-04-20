‘The Night Agent’ Notches 2.6B Minutes Viewed In Premiere Week As 7 Streamers Grace Nielsen Top 10 Lists

The Night Agent reigned over Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming list during its premiere week, but it didn’t prevent other streamers from holding their own against Netflix. Seven different streamers made it onto Nielsen’s streaming charts across original and acquired programming for the week of March 20 to 26.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that The Night Agent was No. 1 with 2.6B minutes of viewing after it debuted on March 23. According to Nielsen, it’s the 38th most-watched streaming title in a measurement week since 2020. The current record is held by Stranger Things, which recorded 7.2B minutes of viewing after the release of the first part of Season 4.

As for The Night Agent, it looks like it’s only up from here. Nielsen says that over a third of the viewing for the series in this week was attributed to the first two episodes, indicating that there is plenty more to come as viewers continue their binge.

The series has been highly successful for Netflix, making its way to No. 6 among the streamer’s most popular English-language TV series of all time. With 605M hours viewed since release, The Night Agent will have one more week to solidify its spot before its 28-day measurement period ends (for Netflix). Since Nielsen reports about a month behind, it’s almost guaranteed that the series will remain on the overall streaming list for the next several reports.

Netflix also took the second spot on the overall list with Shadow and Bone recording about 1B minutes viewed in its second week on the platform. Love Is Blind took ninth place with 691M minutes viewed this week, which is quite impressive considering it was only available for two days in this measurement window. The series will more than likely be back in the Top 10 as more episodes are released.

South Park earned HBO Max third place, collecting 797M minutes viewed. Disney+ took two spots — The Mandalorian at No. 5 and Bluey at No. 7.

While they didn’t make the overall list, Ted Lasso and Daisy Jones & The Six both made it onto the Top 10 for original programming. Ted Lasso was up 9% to 568M viewing minutes with the release of the second episode of Season 3.

Daisy Jones & The Six got Prime Video back on the board with 334M viewing minutes the week that the final episode debuted. Prime also landed at No. 6 on the Movie list with Nope, which drew 249M viewing minutes.

Here is the full Top 10, with streaming service, title, number of episodes (“1″=feature film) and minutes of viewing: