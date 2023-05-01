‘The Morning Show’ Renewed For Season 4 At Apple Ahead Of Season 3 Premiere

The Morning Show continues.

The Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon-fronted drama series will return for a fourth season on Apple TV+. The early renewal comes ahead of the premiere of season three later this fall.

Deadline understands that although Aniston and Witherspoon’s contracts were up at the end of season three, Apple is in talks with the pair, who also exec produce, and they are expected to sign on as they also work out scheduling. We hear there’s also an option for a season five.

The second season, which aired at the end of 2021, closed with the Covid-19 pandemic ravaging through UBA.

Jon Hamm, Stephen Fry, Tig Notaro and Nicole Beharie are among the new faces joining season three.

Witherspoon, who recently scored a two-season pick up at Amazon for comedy series All Stars, said that Hamm’s involvement has “everybody excited” for season three. He plays media mogul Paul Marks who gives Billy Crudup’s Cory Ellison a “run for his money”

The series also stars Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden.

The show also has a new showrunner after Pieces of Her exec producer Charlotte Stoudt replaced Kerry Ehrin in that role. It is directed and exec produced by Mimi Leder. Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films produces with Michael Ellenberg, Kristin Hahn and Lauren Neustadter also exec producing.