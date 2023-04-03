Greenwich Entertainment Acquires Documentary ‘The Melt Goes On Forever: The Art And Times Of David Hammons’

EXCLUSIVE: Greenwich Entertainment has secured U.S. rights to The Melt Goes On Forever: The Life and Times of David Hammons, a new documentary from directors Judd Tully and Harold Crooks. Pic is set to open at the Film Forum in New York City on May 5.

The Melt Goes On Forever is a portrait of the African American artist and provocateur David Hammons, who emerged as a powerful aesthetic force out of L.A.’s Watts Rebellion in 1965. With his radical work rooted in a deep critique of American society and the art world elite, the category-defying Hammons went on to become globally recognized.

Crooks wrote the film on Hammons’ life and work, with Tully producing. Exec producers on the pic, which premiered at the Sheffield DocFest, included Lisa Cortés and Rea David Tully.

“Having our documentary about the elusive art star David Hammons released by Greenwich is the realization of our ambition that his career – without precedent in American art history – be widely known,” said Tully and Crooks in a statement to Deadline. “Using rare archives, animation, and an awarding-winning score with jazz and hip-hop legends, we were able to portray a rule-breaking artist who has defied the hyper-commercial art market as he recast ‘tragic magic’ discarded and found materials into a spiritually charged new art language.”

Greenwich’s Ed Arentz negotiated the deal for The Melt Goes On Forever with Curatorial’s David Koh on behalf of the filmmakers. Koh also negotiated the film’s Canadian deal with Ron Mann, with Films We Like to distribute the film up north.