‘The Marvels’: First Trailer For ‘Captain Marvel’ Sequel Drops; Brie Larson Says New Film “Digs Into Complexities” Of Captain Marvel’s Character

Marvel Studios has dropped the trailer for The Marvels during Tuesday’s edition of Good Morning America giving fans a peek at the 33rd film in the MCU.

The upcoming film, which is set to hit theaters Nov. 10, sees Brie Larson reprise her role of Captain Marvel, a.k.a. Carol Danvers.

She is joined by Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau who was introduced in the Disney+ series WandaVision. Iman Vellani, who played Kamala Khan, in Ms. Marvel completes the trio of stars.

The trailer sets the scene for the trio coming together again as a team for the first time under the direction of Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury.

Talking to Good Morning America about reprising the role of Captain Marvel, Larson said the new film would explore “some of the complexities of the character”.

“The first one was the origin story of who she is. Now it’s digging into some of the complexities. That there is much more to her than that, that there are parts that are not so great about her. That we can see a hero as being a person that doesn’t make every right decision all the time,” she told the show.

Nia DaCosta directs The Marvels in what is the sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel. The film will directly follow the events of the post-credits scene from the Ms. Marvel series.

Ahead of the trailer being released, Marvel Studios released an audio teaser under the banner: “BREAKING: newly obtained audio from space”.

Various voices could be heard against sounds of interference and static.

Someone sounding like Monica Rambeau is heard saying, “Hello?” while Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury asks, “Where is Captain Rambeau?”.