‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’: Hank Azaria, Sutton Foster, Darren Criss Among Season 5 Guest Stars; Alexander Gemignani To Recur

Prime Video has rounded out the fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with a stellar list of guest stars and a key recurring. Hank Azaria (Brockmire), Sutton Foster (The Music Man), Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story), Danny Strong (Dopesick) and Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) are joining the fifth and final season as guest stars with David Paymer returning to reprise his role as Harry Drake. Additionally, Tony-nominated Alexander Gemignani (Carousel) has been tapped for a heavily recurring role in Season 5. Character details, other than Paymer, are not being revealed.

The roles will reunite Sutton, Strong and Gunn with series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino. Sutton recorded “I Enjoy Being a Girl” for season 3 of Maisel and also starred in Sherman-Palladino’s Bunheads. Strong and Gunn both appeared on Gilmore Girls, created by Sherman-Palladino.

Danny Strong, Sean Gunn, David Paymer and Alexander Gemignani Getty/Natasha Lynette/Getty/Jordan Matter

We last saw Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) rebuilding her career and reputation through Season 4, after burning bridges and being cut from the tour. The season wrapped with Midge leaving Carnegie Hall reinvigorated and ready to weather any blizzard. After an epiphany in front of The Gordon Ford Show’s snowy billboard, Midge is ready to “go forward” and fight for her ascent to stardom — equipped with her quick wit and sharp tongue, and nothing else to lose.

In the fifth and final season, Midge finds herself closer than ever to the success she’s dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away.

In addition to Brosnahan, the ensemble includes four-time Emmy winner Tony Shalhoub, three-time Emmy winner Alex Borstein, Emmy nominee Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, SAG Award winner Reid Scott, Alfie Fuller and Jason Ralph.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is from creator Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, both of whom executive produce.

The fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premieres Friday, April 14, on Prime Video. A new episode will drop weekly through May 26.

Gemignani is an artistic director, actor, music director, orchestrator, conductor, composer/lyricist, and educator. He received a Tony Award nomination for his performance in Broadway’s Carousel revival and this fall he’ll serve as music supervisor, arranger and conductor of Stephen Sondheim’s final musical, Here We Are. His television credits include guest star/recurring roles on Apple TV+’s Servant, Fox’s Empire, NBC’s Chicago Fire and Showtime’s Homeland, among others. He’s repped by Innovative Artists and Jeremy Katz at The Katz Company.